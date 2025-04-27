"So officially Karun Nair dropped from England tour?"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB restrict DC to 162/8 in IPL 2025 match in Delhi

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are squaring off in Match 46 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (April 27) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Abishek Porel played a blazing cameo of 28 (11) to give the hosts a brisk start in the powerplay. However, the youngster could not convert it into a substantial knock as he perished in the fourth over. Karun Nair also followed Porel to the pavilion soon, leaving DC at 44/2. Things slowed down after that as Faf du Plessis (22) and KL Rahul (41) struggled to score freely on a two-paced surface.
Tristan Stubbs provided much-needed impetus in the death overs with a fiery 34 (18) to help the hosts reach a respectable total of 162. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) were among the wickets for RCB.
Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the first innings of Sunday night's IPL 2025 match between the Delhi and Bengaluru franchises. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"So officially Karun Nair dropped from England tour?"
"I feel am getting better every game"- Josh Hazlewood after his two wickets in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match
Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood reflected on his bowling performance, saying:
"Everything feels really good. I feel am getting better every game. Coming off from a bit of a layoff leading into the tournament. That I guess refreshed me mentally and physically. My run up to the crease has been good. It is a tough one to read. The start might be the easiest part. It is indeed a tough deck to read."
Hazlewood continued:
"The environment is good in IPL. Good bunch of guys. The weather is beautiful there in Bangalore. Everything is going well. We are doing well away from home in IPL. It is about the process and delivering and executing it. Often you execute it and still don't get wickets. Sometimes Bhuvi did the tough work. Credit to him."
At the time of writing, RCB reached 73/3 in 11 overs with Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya at the crease.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS