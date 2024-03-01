"So proud of u chotu" - Yuzvendra Chahal's message to Dhanashree Verma after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa finale

Team India's senior leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, was among the wildcard contestants in the Indian dance reality television show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Chahal supported his better half throughout her journey, requesting his fans vote for her. Dhanashree received appreciation from all quarters for her impressive dance routines and even secured a place in the top five.

The finale is set to be televised on March 2 and 3. However, according to The Times of India, actress Manisha Rani has clinched the trophy. While Dhanashree reportedly failed to win the show, Chahal posted a sweet message, appreciating his wife's efforts.

The cricket star wrote in his latest Instagram story:

"So proud of u chotu"

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Yuzvendra Chahal approached Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer, during the COVID-19 lockdown in India for online dance classes. The two bonded during that time and ultimately ended up tying the knot in December 2020.

"I am a bit surprised" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from BCCI's central contracts list

Yuzvendra Chahal had established himself as India's premier spinner in white-ball cricket over the years. However, a form slump, followed by the re-emergence of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, has pushed him down in the pecking order.

Chahal has featured sparingly in the Indian squad in the recent past and was also overlooked for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 33-year-old did not even find a place in any of the categories in the new central contracts announced by the BCCI.

Reacting to Chahal's absence from the list, former India opener Aakash Chopra mentioned that the recent developments indicate that the crafty spinner may not be in the selectors' scheme of things anymore.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said in his YouTube video:

"I am a bit surprised that Yuzi Chahal’s name is not there. Cheteshwar Pujara, Akinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan - their names not being there, I can understand. Even Deepak Hooda, for that matter. But Chahal’s name is not being there - what does that signify?

"It seems to indicate that they [BCCI] are looking in a different direction. This is a validation of the theory. He might have had a ray of hope, but it wasn’t to be. His name is not there."

Yuzvendra Chahal will next be seen in action during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will continue to represent Rajasthan Royals (RR).

