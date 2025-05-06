Social media star, who grabbed limelight after Virat Kohli's like, attends MI vs GT IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium [In Pictures]

Indian actress and social media star Avneet Kaur was in attendance for the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 6. The 23-year-old recently grabbed headlines after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli liked a picture on one of her fan clubs on Instagram.
A few pictures surfaced on social media, showing Avneet enjoying the match from the stands. She was accompanied by music producer Raghav Sharma.
It is worth mentioning that after a screenshot of Virat Kohli's like on Avneet Kaur's fan club's post went viral, the former India captain shared a clarification on his Instagram story. He stated that he didn't intend to like the particular post, and it was due to an algorithm glitch.
Kohli wrote:
"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."
Here's the picture of Avneet that was mistakenly liked by Kohli on Instagram:
MI register 155/8 in 20 overs against GT at Wankhede Stadium
GT won the toss and chose to field first in their away fixture with MI. They were off to a fantastic start with the ball, as opener Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton were dismissed cheaply.
Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship for their team, scoring 53 (35 balls) and 35 (24 balls), respectively. Both batters had luck on their side and got two lifelines each, courtesy of dropped catches.
The remaining MI batters failed to make a significant impact. Corbin Bosch chipped in with a 27-run contribution in 22 balls lower down the order, helping the home team register 155/8 in 20 overs.
Sai Kishore picked up two wickets for GT, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan and Gerald Coetzee claimed one scalp each.
