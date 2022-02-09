"Some will be really hard to get back" - Mike Hesson on RCB's plans to reunite with released players 

Mike Hesson has claimed that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will certainly look to acquire some of the players they have released. The three-time finalists retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj ahead of the mega-auction.

The team's director of cricket operations feels the franchise did a wonderful job of grooming several talents in the previous cycle. They have a purse of ₹57 crores remaining as they look to build a new-look squad.

Speaking about RCB's preparations for the auction, Hesson said on RCB Bold Diaries:

"You know we've developed some really fine cricketers at RCB. Some will be really hard to get back, some might be a little bit easier. We've got some players there that we've seen develop over the years and if there's a chance to get them back at RCB and continue that development, then we'll certainly look to do that."

The franchise released several prospects like Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal and KS Bharat to name a few. Newly-appointed head coach Sanjay Bangar believes that building a well-rounded side around the retained players will do the trick.

Hesson noted that franchises with huge purses tend to overbid at auction. Terming the approach to the auction the same as before, albeit a little more complex, Hesson added:

"There are so many new variations now with 10 teams, some big purses out there so in terms of, you know sides being able to overbid you. That's realistic in terms of what could happen so it's sort of starting to understand that and how that might affect the flow and effects of the auction. But it's pretty much the same process, a little complex but the same process."

The management decided to shuffle the coaching staff personnel during the off-season. Sanjay Bangar was promoted from batting coach to head coach while Mike Hesson continued as the director of cricket operations.

The former New Zealand coach stepped in as head coach for the 2021 season after Simon Katich stepped down from the role.

"You want to have a blend of youth and experience" - Sanjay Bangar on RCB's ideal squad

Bangar spoke about the importance of having the right balance of youth and experience in the team. He pointed out how the franchise wishes to invest in domestic players who will step up when the experienced players are at the end of their careers.

In this regard, the former India all-rounder said:

"You want to have a blend of youth and experience. All three players that we've retained, they are experienced and they are sort of young in their careers."

Bangar concluded:

"Maybe a year or two down the line are those domestic players. Like can we invest in them so that once the experienced players are getting towards the end of their careers or for that matter even mid-season if there is an injury."

The IPL mega-auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

