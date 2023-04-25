"Somehow I couldn't control my emotions"- CSK starlet Shaik Rasheed on his love for MS Dhoni's 'Reebok Bat'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Shaik Rasheed opened up on how obsessed he was to own a 'Reebok bat' when he was a kid as that was the bat that MS Dhoni used during that period.

Being a massive Dhoni fan, Rasheed wanted the bat and requested his father to purchase one for him. While it would have been a huge asset for 8-year-old Rasheed, the family just didn't have enough money to buy the expensive bat.

In a video posted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their social media handles, here's what Shaik Rasheed had to say about MS Dhoni's bat, which he finally got a feel of when he became a part of CSK:

"When I was around eight years old, it was my birthday and I told my dad that I want a Reebok bat. It was Dhoni Bhai who used to use that bat and we didn't have that much money that time. So we could not buy that bat. After that, for an entire day, I was just crying."

Rasheed added:

"I was a ball boy during one of the games where I saw someone use that Reebok bat and somehow I couldn't control my emotions. I really wanted to play with that bat."

Shaik Rasheed's dream was to share dressing room with MS Dhoni

Shaik Rasheed made a name for himself with some impressive performances in the U19 World Cup 2022 as India went on to win the title. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda last year, the youngster spoke about why he wanted to play for CSK in the IPL.

Here's what he stated:

“I would love to be a part of Chennai Super Kings because they’re such a close-knit team. My dream is to share the dressing room with MS Dhoni. His calm demeanor, the way he prepares before a game, his astute captaincy on the field – I would love to absorb all these qualities from him.”

Shaik Rasheed was finally picked up by the Super Kings in the IPL 2023 auction and is living his dream of watching and learning from MS Dhoni from close quarters.

