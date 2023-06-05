“Someone sits at home, writes a news and it becomes viral” - Wasim Akram slams rumors of Dhoni-Jadeja rift

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has slammed rumors of a rift between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. According to Akram, even ‘news’ written by somebody from home goes viral in today's social media age.

After Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in a league stage clash of IPL 2023, a video of an animated chat between Dhoni and Jadeja went viral on social media, fueling rumors of all not being well between the two star cricketers.

Jadeja, however, dedicated CSK’s win in IPL 2023 to Dhoni after hitting the winning runs in the final against Gujarat Titans (GT). In an emotional moment, the Chennai skipper even lifted the all-rounder during the celebrations after the team’s thrilling last-ball triumph.

During a discussion on Sportskeeda, Akram trashed all rift rumors and commented:

“In today’s age of social media, someone sits at home, writes a news and it becomes viral. I don’t know for how many years Jadeja has been playing for CSK. Dhoni has been backing and giving him confidence. He has been captaining Jadeja for so many years. Why will Jadeja have a rift with him?

“Knowing Dhoni, if he has a problem, he will speak to Jadeja and sort things out. Jadeja also admitted that the backing of his captain was behind his performances. This is called leading from the front. Both of them deserve praise.”

CSK were set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They needed 10 off the last two balls for victory and Jadeja slammed Mohit Sharma for six and four to seal a famous win for Chennai Super Kings.

“I'd like to dedicate this win to Dhoni” - Jadeja after lifting CSK to victory

Speaking after guiding Chennai to victory in the IPL 2023 final, Jadeja dedicated the triumph to skipper Dhoni.

"I'm from Gujarat, and it's a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I'd like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I'd like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni," he said.

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings equaled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five title triumphs with their IPL 2023 win.

