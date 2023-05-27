"Sometimes I felt I was trying to play as someone I wasn't" - Shubman Gill credits Hardik Pandya after match-winning knock in Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill has attributed his incredible run of form in the IPL to skipper Hardik Pandya. Gill's third century in four games propelled his side to a 62-run victory in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.

The 23-year-old scored 129 off 60 deliveries to lead GT to a mammoth 233-3 in their 20 overs, helping them pull off a convincing win to qualify for the final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gill was also instrumental in the team's title run a year ago, scoring 483 runs in 16 games.

Speaking to the official social media handle of the IPL, Gill felt his batting has gone to a different level since joining the Gujarat franchise last year. He was particularly complimentary of skipper Hardik Pandya.

"Last year before starting the IPL, he was the first person that came to me and told me to play how you want to play and I feel before getting a chance to play for GT, sometimes I felt I was trying to play as someone I wasn't and he gave me the confidence to be able to play how I want to play," he said.

Gill also said that the first of his three centuries against the SunRisers Hyderabad helped him make a 'metal switch'.

"In the first half of the IPL, I was getting starts and I was not able to convert them so I knew it was all about getting that one 100 and knew when I get that one 100 and it's all about the mental switch and then you start thinking differently, you start playing differently and I think that's what worked for me," he added.

The star opener is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing season, with 851 runs at an average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156.43.

He is only the fourth batter in IPL history to breach the 800-run mark in a season after Virat Kohli (2016), David Warner (2016) and Jos Buttler (2022).

"I keep trying to work on my basics" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill credited his hard work off the field for his incredible batting form after leading the Gujarat Titans to their second consecutive final with a sparkling century against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

The elegant right-hander believes that working on the basics, even during a purple patch, is the key to success.

Speaking post-match, Gill said:

"I feel when you play a lot of matches, some things change, you don't realize it because you are trying to do certain things while you're playing and if you don't keep working on your basics when you are playing a lot, sometimes we all know how cruel this game is and how it can go where 3 odd matches you don't score and you feel like where are you in this game."

He added:

"I keep trying to work on my basics, keep trying to go back, my hands, my bat lift, my feet, my head position so that there is always a habit of me being in a good position having a good base and not being carried away with bad habits."

The 23-year-old was elated at making his third consecutive IPL final.

"Amazing feeling, it's my third final in a row by the way ( With KKR in 2021), hopefully will make it 2-1, I lost one with KKR, we won one," he said.

Hardik Pandya's men will take on CSK in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

The teams have split their two meetings this season, with GT winning the season opener at home and CSK emerging victorious in Qualifier 1 in Chennai.

