"Sorry, sorry" - Vaibhav Suryavanshi apologizes after smashing stroke nearly hits crew members standing at non-striker's end [Watch]

Indian Under-19 and Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi was recently seen practicing with a GoPro camera fixed to his helmet for a promotional video. In a video shared by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter), the 14-year-old could be seen hitting a ball straight, which nearly hit the crew members standing behind the stumps at the non-striker's end.The southpaw could be heard apologising for playing the aggressive shot.&quot;Sorry, sorry,&quot; Suryavanshi could be heard saying in the video.Watch the video here:Suryavanshi had an outstanding run with the bat in the recently concluded India Under-19 tour of England. He made 355 runs in five Youth ODIs at an average of 71. In the fourth match at Northampton, he broke the record for the fastest hundred made in Youth ODIs, when he slammed a 52-ball hundred at Worcester.However, he could not replicate his white-ball exploits in red-ball cricket, making a mere 90 runs in the two Youth Tests.Vaibhav Suryavanshi's performances earns him a spot in Under-19 squad for Australia tourVaibhav Suryavanshi's excellent run in the England tour helped him earn a spot in the Indian Under-19 squad for the Australia tour in September 2025. The southpaw was one of many players who were part of the England tour to be picked for the series Down Under.Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre will once again lead the side. The Indians will play three ODIs, starting September 21, followed by the first of the two multi-day matches from September 30 to October 3 at Norths. The second multi-day match will be played in Mackay from October 7 to 10.India Under-19 squad for Australia tour: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.