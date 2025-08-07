  • home icon
  • "Sorry, sorry" - Vaibhav Suryavanshi apologizes after smashing stroke nearly hits crew members standing at non-striker's end [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Aug 07, 2025 17:45 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Indian Under-19 and Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi was recently seen practicing with a GoPro camera fixed to his helmet for a promotional video. In a video shared by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter), the 14-year-old could be seen hitting a ball straight, which nearly hit the crew members standing behind the stumps at the non-striker's end.

The southpaw could be heard apologising for playing the aggressive shot.

"Sorry, sorry," Suryavanshi could be heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

also-read-trending Trending

Suryavanshi had an outstanding run with the bat in the recently concluded India Under-19 tour of England. He made 355 runs in five Youth ODIs at an average of 71. In the fourth match at Northampton, he broke the record for the fastest hundred made in Youth ODIs, when he slammed a 52-ball hundred at Worcester.

However, he could not replicate his white-ball exploits in red-ball cricket, making a mere 90 runs in the two Youth Tests.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's performances earns him a spot in Under-19 squad for Australia tour

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's excellent run in the England tour helped him earn a spot in the Indian Under-19 squad for the Australia tour in September 2025. The southpaw was one of many players who were part of the England tour to be picked for the series Down Under.

Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre will once again lead the side. The Indians will play three ODIs, starting September 21, followed by the first of the two multi-day matches from September 30 to October 3 at Norths. The second multi-day match will be played in Mackay from October 7 to 10.

India Under-19 squad for Australia tour: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
