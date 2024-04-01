"Sources saying MI scored 3 Golden Ducks to give tribute to Surya Kumar Yadav"- Top 10 funny memes from 1st innings of MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a below-par total of 125/9 in the first innings of the 14th match of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first in the match. Trent Boult vindicated his decision with a scintillating spell with the new ball, triggering a top-order collapse by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis for golden ducks in his first two overs.

Ishan Kishan (14) also departed soon after leaving the hosts in a dire situation at 20/4 in 3.3 overs. Hardik Pandya (34) walked in at this juncture and played counter-attacking cricket to transfer some of the pressure back to the bowling team in the company of Tilak Varma (32).

The MI captain could not last longer, as he perished in the 10th over trying to hit a big shot. Things went downhill for MI from there as they lost their way and could only manage to score 125/9 in the end.

Fans enjoyed the low-scoring first innings in the 14th match of IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the events that unfolded throughout 20 overs by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"I was trying to vary my pace" - RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after his brilliant spell vs MI in IPL 2024 clash

At the mid-innings break, the RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reflected on his spell in the first innings against MI and said:

"I was trying to vary my pace. I knew they are hard hitters so I kept mixing my pace. Before that I saw that a couple of balls were turning. I felt we could take a chance here as we are aware of what Hardik can do."

Chahal added:

"I always back my self belief, I back my skills. I know this is a format where you will concede some runs but I don't mind bowling those attacking lengths. We would look to have a good powerplay."

