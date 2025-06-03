Special 'pooja' performed at Virat Kohli's restaurant ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final [Watch]

With fans gearing up for the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), a special 'pooja' was performed at Virat Kohli's restaurant ahead of the big clash. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this game.

Ad

At Virat Kohli's 'One8 Commune' restaurant, a poojari (priest) could be seen with incense sticks and flowers in his hand next to a fan in an RCB jersey as they were entering the restaurant. The priest also had a conch shell with him.

Fans have been offering prayers across the country for RCB to win their maiden IPL title ever since the team qualified for the final. Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB has been among the most consistent teams this season. They have performed as a unit and will be keen to end their 18-year-long wait for a maiden IPL title.

However, they will face a stiff challenge against PBKS, who have been equally consistent this season. Punjab have also never won the IPL trophy even once, which means both teams will go all-out when they square off one last time this season.

Ad

RCB will bank on Virat Kohli in the big final

One of the many key reasons of RCB making it to the final this season has been the consistent performances of Virat Kohli. The star batter has been in stellar form this season. He is their leading run-scorer with 614 runs from 14 innings at an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53.

Ad

The right-hander has scored eight half-centuries as well, with all of them coming in a winning cause. He has been among the key pillars for the success of this franchise this season.

While he failed to get going in the first qualifier, he will be fresh from the break before the final. RCB will bank on Virat Kohli to come good under pressure in the high-octane clash. It will be important for the opener to deliver and get the team off to a solid start as they aim to win their maiden IPL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More