"Speed se kuch nahi hota"- Shaheen Afridi on whether he wants to bowl as quick as Umran Malik, Ferguson

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has built a reputation for striking with the new ball across formats. He was particularly sensational in Tests in 2021 and was also named Sir Garfield Sobers men's Test cricketer of the year.

Speedsters Umran Malik and Lockie Ferguson bowled with some unreal pace in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 season. On being asked in a press conference whether Afridi intended to take his pace to their level, the 22-year-old stated that pace is of no use without line and length.

Shaheen Afridi explained to reporters why swinging the ball is as important to beat batters as pace is. He also revealed that he is working on increasing his pace so that he becomes even more effective with his line, length and swing. Here's what he had to say:

"Speed se kuch nahi hota (speed is of no use). I haven't thought about bowling so fast. I personally believe, speed is of no use. If you don't have line, length and swing, you can't beat the batter easily. Nevertheless, I try to focus on my fitness so that my pace can also increase. Hopefully, I will be able to generate more pace and my line and length will also get better."

Story continues below ad

Looking forward to playing good cricket against West Indies: Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan are set to host West Indies for three ODIs. Despite the weather in Pakistan being on the hotter side, Shaheen claimed that him and other pacers are ready to put in the hard yards and give their best. He stated:

"The weather is hot but we are looking forward to playing good cricket in it. It would be a tough challenge for the fast bowlers to bowl long spells in summer but as a professional, we are ready to face it."

The first ODI between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on June 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far