SRH all-rounder Abhishek Sharma summoned by Police after model Tania commits suicide; her last call was to Abhishek - Reports

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma finds himself in the middle of a controversy. The youngster was recently summoned by local police after a popular Surat-based model, Tania Singh, committed suicide.

According to a report by Gujarat Tak, Tania, 28, had been working in the field of fashion designing and modeling. She had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. Her Instagram bio stated that she was a disc jockey, makeup artist, and model.

Police started their investigation in Surat after she committed suicide, and during the investigation, SRH player Abhishek Sharma's name came up. He had been in touch with Tania Singh for some time.

Tania reportedly made her last phone call to the SRH all-rounder. Hence, Surat Police have summoned the all-rounder for interrogation.

As per Gujarat Tak, the model returned home late last night and took her own life after that. Her family was distraught after seeing her dead.

Abhishek Sharma played for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24

Abhishek Sharma was part of the Punjab squad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season, where his team got eliminated in the group stage itself. The all-rounder played four matches, scoring 199 runs at an average of 28.42. He also picked up three wickets with his left-arm spin.

After Punjab failed to qualify for the quarterfinals, Abhishek would have planned to start his preparations for the IPL 2024 season, with the SunRisers Hyderabad having retained him. However, the youngster will have to cooperate with the police now.

IPL 2024 will reportedly start on March 22. SRH have failed to perform well in the last three seasons. The Orange Army, who have signed some big names like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Wanindu Hasaranga at the auction, will aim to win their second championship this year.

