SRH all-rounder Washington Sundar likely to miss the next two matches, confirms head coach Tom Moody

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody has confirmed that ace all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to miss the next two matches after suffering a split webbing in his right hand.

Washington has been their lone spinner this season in their first four games. He had a poor start to the IPL 2022 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) but bounced back in well in the next three matches.

The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer didn't complete his quota during Monday's fixture against Gujarat Titans. His three overs, including two in the powerplay, yielded only 14 runs as Hardik Pandya lamented that they were 7-10 runs short.

Addressing the press at the end of the match, Tom Moody said:

"Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger. We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn't a significant blow. I'd imagine it'd take probably a week or so to settle down."

With Washington Sundar out with injury, Hyderabad are now left with leg-spin duo of Shreyas Gopal and all-rounder Jagadeesh Suchit. The 2016 IPL winners will also have a part-time spinner in Abdul Samad to bank on, but it would be too much to ask for from the young J&K all-rounder to replace Sundar.

SRH also have Proteas all-rounder Aiden Markram as the sixth bowling option. With teams being packed with left-handers, Tom Moody feels Markram fits the bill perfectly. He added:

"Most teams we've played have quite a few left-handers in their top order, so it has suited us to have eight over of off-spin if we require."

He added:

"We haven't yet seen the surface turn a huge amount, but as the tournament unfolds, we may see the conditions change slightly where spinners come into the game and then that balance of pace versus spin might change."

"He's just getting cramped" - Tom Moody on Rahul Tripathi

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter walked off the field midway through his innings on Monday after suffering a cramp.

Tripathi was batting on 17 runs off 11 balls when he suffered a cramp and fell to the ground. The incident happened right after he had dispatched Rahul Tewatia for a terrific six over the long-on fielder. He later hobbled off the ground retired hurt.

Tom Moody feels the former KKR player will be fine before the next game. He concluded:

"He's fine, he's just getting cramped. It's humid conditions and we get him to run to hotspots, so he covers a lot of ground in the first two-three overs. That is something we may need to look at to make sure we get the maximum out of him with the bat because obviously, he is a very valuable player for us."

With two wins on the trot, Hyderabad will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

