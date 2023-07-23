SRH captain Aiden Markram marries long-time girlfriend Nicole

Experienced South African batter and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram married his long-time girlfriend Nicole on Saturday, July 22. The couple dated for more than 10 years before deciding to take wedding vows.

Having made his international debut in 2017, the right-handed batter has represented the Proteas in 35 Tests, 50 ODIs and 34 T20Is. Markram led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to victory in the inaugural SA20 competition after which he was named captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2023, but failed to repeat the magic.

On Saturday, Nicole confirmed the news of her wedding to Markram by taking to her Intsagram handle and sharing a picture of the two kissing along with a caption which read:

“Mr & Mrs.”

Former South African pacer Vernon Philander commented on the post and wished the couple. He wrote:

“Congrats guys. Many years of happiness and just love your way. God bless you both.”

Markram was last seen in action during IPL 2023 in which his team SRH finished last with four wins and 10 losses.

(More to follow)