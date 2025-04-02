SRH, HCA reach agreement over ticket demand saga amid IPL 2025: Reports

IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association have reached an agreement over a tussle regarding IPL tickets and various other issues.

As per reports, there was a disagreement between the SRH franchise and the top brass of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Due to an imbalance in the allotment of tickets, an entire box was reportedly shut down during SRH's home fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, March 27.

As per Cricbuzz, SRH and HCA have put their differences behind them and have reached an agreement on the issue. Following a meeting between the two parties, a joint statement was released, which read:

"SRH proposed strictly adhering to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and BCCI, ensuring that 10% of the available stadium capacity across all sections is allocated accordingly. The HCA, in turn, proposed maintaining the existing allocation of passes in each category, in line with the long-standing practice followed over the years."

"With this meeting, we have resolved all our outstanding issues. HCA and SRH remain committed to working together amicably to enhance the spectator experience at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium."

SunRisers Hyderabad will play their next home game against Gujarat Titans

SunRisers Hyderabad will play their next home game against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 6. SRH's home match against GT in 2024 was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain and fans will be hoping that they can witness a complete game on Sunday.

So far this season, SRH have played at their home venue in Hyderabad against the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. They registered the second highest total in the league's history against RR (286/6) and won the game by 44 runs. However, they lost the game against LSG by five wickets after scoring 190/9 in the first innings.

