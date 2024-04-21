"SRH is just humiliating RCB's only pride 263"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's resounding win in IPL 2024 clash vs DC 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) comfortably by 67 runs in the 35th match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (April 20) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Courtesy of the thumping win, SRH rose to second spot in the points table, while DC slumped to seventh position.

After being asked to bat first, SRH notched up another gigantic total of 266/7, their third 250+ score in IPL 2024. They have already put on 277 and 287 against MI and RCB, respectively, this season.

Travis Head led the charge at the top order with a scintillating knock of 89 (32), which set up the platform for the visiting side. Abhishek Sharma (46), Nitish Reddy (37), and Shahbaz Ahmed (59*) supported Head with blazing knocks.

In reply, DC got off to a great start as Jake Fraser-McGurk (65) and Abishek Porel (42) took their side to 109 in 6.5 overs. However, McGurk perished on the next ball, which was a turning point in the chase. SRH bowlers pulled things back from there with good variations and successfully restricted Delhi batters from scoring quickly.

Trending

Rishabh Pant struggled with timing and remained at the crease till the end, scoring a sedate 44 (35) before Nitish Reddy dismissed him to finish the game in the final over.

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between SRH and DC on Saturday night in IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The ball stopped more in the second innings"- DC captain Rishabh Pant after heavy loss against SRH in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, DC skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the loss and said:

"The only thought process behind that, we thought there'll be a bit of dew but still thought we could've restricted to 230, we still would've stood a chance. Powerplay was one of the difference, they got 120 or 130 runs, we were just catching up throughout the match, that was the massive difference."

He added:

"The ball stopped more in the second innings, than what we anticipated, when you have a score of 250 or 260, that gives bowlers more confidence to defend. (On Fraser-McGurk) He's batting phenomenally well, that's what you want, just more about sticking together as a team. It's difficult to swallow this, but we need to figure out what went wrong and come back better."

RCB and KKR will face off in the next match of IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️