SRH at loggerheads with HCA over ticket demand, threatening to move out of home venue amid IPL 2025: Reports

IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at loggerheads with the domestic association, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). As per reports in TOI, it is believed that the franchise has threatened to move their home venue out of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Champions of the 2016 edition, SRH were off to a mixed start in the two home games they have played. In the first game against the Rajasthan Royals, they scored the second-highest IPL total (286/6) and won the game by 44 runs. In the following game, they ended up on the wrong side of things, losing the game by five wickets.

However, things haven't been all rosy when it has come to the management side of things. According to the aforementioned report, intimidation, coercion, and blackmail for tickets by HCA brass, especially president A Jagan Mohan Rao, has seen SRH send a strongly worded email to the association.

Replying about the same, Rao had the following to say (via Times of India):

"There is an issue between HCA and SRH over 20 complimentary tickets. We are looking into the matter and will resolve it."

It is also reported that the HCA had locked up a box on the day of SRH's match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The mail alleged that they had locked the F3 box, which they didn't open unless they were granted 20 extra free tickets.

SRH are currently playing against Delhi Capitals at Vizag

The SunRisers Hyderabad are taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. They won the toss and elected to bat first but were jolted early, losing four wickets inside the powerplay.

At the moment, Heinrich Klassen and Aniket Verma are batting in the middle for them. Together, the duo had put 77 runs in 43 deliveries before Klaasen was dismissed. SRH are on 114/5 at the end of 11 overs and will want to recover from this setback to post a competitive total.

