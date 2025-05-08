SRH share video of skipper Pat Cummins’ fun-filled birthday celebrations amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a delightful video on their official social media handles, giving fans a glimpse of skipper Pat Cummins' fun-filled birthday celebration. The Australian fast bowler turned 32 on Thursday, May 8, and marked the occasion in the company of his Hyderabad teammates.

In the lighthearted clip, Cummins is seen hilariously smearing cake on his own face before his teammates join in, playfully covering him with cake and drinks.

SRH’s official X account shared the clip with the caption:

“POV: You joined our captain’s birthday party.”

Meanwhile, the SunRisers have endured a difficult season and are already out of playoff contention. They currently sit eighth on the points table with just seven points from 11 matches, managing only three wins and suffering seven losses.

Their most recent outing was on Monday, May 5, when they hosted the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Opting to bowl first, SRH delivered an impressive performance with the ball, restricting the Capitals to just 133 for seven in 20 overs. Captain Pat Cummins led from the front, returning with outstanding figures of 3/19 in his four-over spell.

Unfortunately, rain washed out the second innings before a ball could be bowled, and the match ended with no result, forcing both teams to settle for a point each.

A look at Pat Cummins' numbers in IPL 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad have had a tough run in IPL 2025, and captain Pat Cummins has also endured a below-par season. The 32-year-old has played 11 matches, taking 13 wickets at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 18.3, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.15.

Overall, he has appeared in 69 matches in the tournament, claiming 76 wickets at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 20.4, with his best performance being 4/34.

