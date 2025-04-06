SRH vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6. SRH are at the bottom of the points table, with three losses from four games. GT are in fourth place, with two victories from three matches.

Ad

After beginning their IPL 2025 campaign with a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Hyderabad have suffered three consecutive losses. In their previous match, they were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 80 runs at the Eden Gardens. Chasing a target of 201, SRH were rolled over for 120 in 16.4 overs as their big names faltered again with the bat in hand.

Gujarat began their journey with a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), but have since won two games in a row. In their previous match, they hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mohammed Siraj starred with 3-19 as SRH held RCB to 169-8 and then chased down the target in 17.5 overs, with Jos Buttler clobbering 73* off 39 balls.

Ad

Trending

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Hyderabad and Gujarat have met five times in the IPL, with GT having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two teams produced no result.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches with No Result - 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in Hyderabad

SRH and GT were scheduled to clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad last season. However, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Ad

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches with No Result - 1

Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans matches

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat have won three of the five matches against Hyderabad. SRH's only win over GT in the IPL came when they registered an eight-wicket win at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in April 2022. This was the first meeting between the two sides in the IPL.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans games:

SRH vs GT - Match abandoned without a ball bowled, May 16, 2024

GT (168/3) beat SRH (162/8) by 7 wickets, March 31, 2024

GT (188/9) beat SRH (154/9) by 34 runs, May 15, 2023

GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets, April 27, 2022

SRH (168/2) beat GT (162/7) by 8 wickets, April 11, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More