SRH vs GT, IPL 2024 Rain Updates Live: The covers are back in Hyderabad

19:50: The good news about play starting at 20:00 was short-lived as the covers are back with rain making a return in Hyderabad.

19:45: Toss in the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match will take place at 20:00. The match will get underway at 20:15. No overs have been lost.

19:20: The covers are coming off and the super soppers are in action. If there is no more rain, the match could begin soon.

19:00: The toss in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16 has been delayed due to rain. The covers are on at the venue, and there are some dark clouds hovering around as well.

A thunderstorm started at about 15:45 and went on till about 17:00. While the main pitch, and most of the outfield is covered, there are still a lot of puddles on the unprotected area.

Expand Tweet

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth in the IPL 2024 points table, with 14 points from 12 matches. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, who have been knocked out of the playoffs race, have 11 points from 13 matches.

Expand Tweet

In case of a washout, SRH and GT will get one point each. Hyderabad, with 15 points, will thus become the third team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders (19 points) and Rajasthan Royals (16 points) were the first two teams to qualify for the playoffs.