SRH vs GT memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) five-match winning streak came to an end after their defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 40 of IPL 2022. The Titans have now reclaimed pole position in the points table courtesy this victory.

After being put in to bat first, SRH lost their skipper Kane Williamson (5) in the third over. In-form batter Rahul Tripathi also departed soon after, leaving the Hyderabad franchise in a spot of bother.

Abhishek Sharma (65) and Aiden Markram (56) then stitched a wonderful 96-run partnership for the third wicket and set a solid platform for their side.

In the final stage of the innings, Shashank Singh (25 in 6 balls) provided the much-needed impetus to SRH's innings and took them to a formidable 195/6 from 20 overs.

GT got off to a good start in the chase as openers Wriddhiman Saha (68) and Shubman Gill (22) put on a 69-run stand in 7.4 overs. Saha, in particular, looked in sublime hitting form and smashed a wonderful half-century to help the Gujarat Titans stay in the hunt.

Umran Malik wreaked havoc on the opposition in the middle overs and picked up his maiden fifer during his fiery spell. He single-handedly put SRH in control of the game.

In the end, GT needed 22 runs off the final over. Rahul Tewatia (40* in 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (30* in 11 balls) pulled off a heist. They combined to hit four sixes in the over against Marco Jansen to take their side home in the steep chase.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson reflected on the team's loss and said:

"Firstly, it was a fantastic game of cricket. When you have two strong sides, games are played in small margins. The last over could have gone either way. Good learning for our side and another strong performance against a top of the table opposition. Fantastic finish by Shashank. He hasn't quite had an opportunity and he gave us a good opportunity to post a good total. Credit to Gujarat for the way they played but for us, there are a lot of positives to take and move on."

SRH vs GT IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. They expressed their joy through some entertaining memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the SRH vs GT game.

Rashid Khan in dressing room after finishing the match #GujaratTitans

