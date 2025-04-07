SRH vs GT: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sent into bat, SRH's batting woes continued as they were restricted to 152-8. GT chased down the total in 16.4 overs to register their third win on the trot. For Hyderabad, it was their fourth successive defeat in IPL 2025.

Gujarat pacer Mohammed Siraj (4-17) continued his excellent form with the ball. He dismissed Travis Head (8) in the first over as the SRH opener chipped one straight to mid-wicket. Siraj also got the scalp of Abhishek Sharma (18) inside the powerplay as the left-hander miscued a full ball to mid-on. The right-arm pacer returned at the death to pick up two more wickets in his last over.

Ishan Kishan (17) also perished cheaply, clipping a shortish delivery from Prasidh Krishna to fine leg. Heinrich Klaasen (27 off 19) failed to convert another start as he was knocked over by R Sai Kishore. Hyderabad lost half their side when Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 off 34) mistimed a big hit off Sai Kishore to deep midwicket. It needed a blazing cameo from Pat Cummins (22* off 9) to drag SRH past 150.

Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar shine for GT after early hiccup

Chasing 153, Gujarat lost two wickets cheaply to give SRH some hope. Sai Sudharsan (5) pulled a short ball from Mohammad Shami towards square leg. Cummins then produced a brute outside off stump to send back Jos Buttler for a duck. Having reduced Gujarat to 16-2, Hyderabad were in the contest.

GT's decision to promote Washington Sundar (49 off 29) proved to be a masterstroke, though, as he completely took the game away from the bowling side. The left-handed batter took on Simarjeet Singh in the last over of the powerplay and slammed him for two fours and two sixes.

Sundar and skipper Shubman Gill (61* off 43) added 90 for the third wicket to put the chasing side on course for a thumping victory. While Sundar struck five fours and two sixes, Gill anchored the innings, hitting nine fours. Sherfane Rutherford (35* off 16) came in and put the finishing touches with an entertaining cameo.

SRH vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Siraj was sensational for Gujarat with the ball. His early dismissals of Head and Abhishek put Hyderabad on the back foot. Prasidh and Sai Kishore chipped in with two scalps each. In the chase, Gill and Sundar played fine knocks.

For SRH, skipper Cummins played a nice cameo and picked up the wicket of Buttler as well. Shami (2-28) bowled a good spell.

Siraj was named Player of the Match for his brilliant figures of 4-17.

