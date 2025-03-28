SRH vs LSG: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Bowling first after winning the toss, LSG held SRH to 190-9 and then chased down the target in 16.1 overs.

Ad

Shardul Thakur was brilliant for Lucknow Super Giants with the ball, registering figures of 4-34. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) off consecutive deliveries in the third over of the match. Abhishek pulled a short ball to deep square leg, while Kishan, SRH's centurion in the previous match, was caught down the leg side off an innocuous delivery.

Travis Head (47 off 28) again looked in great touch before he was knocked over by a full and straight delivery from Prince Yadav. Heinrich Klaasen (26 off 17) was then dismissed in unlucky fashion as a stroke from Nitish Reddy hit the bowler's hands and deflected onto the stumps with the SRH batter out of his crease.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aniket Verma (36 off 13) played a splendid cameo to lift the batting side. However, Thakur picked up two more wickets at the death to ensure Sunrisers Hyderabad did not cross the 200-run mark.

Pooran, Marsh help LSG cruise in the chase

In the chase, LSG lost Aiden Markram (1) early as he chipped one from Mohammad Shami straight to mid-off. In-form batters Mitchell Marsh (52 off 31) and Nicholas Pooran (70 off 26), however, clobbered 116 runs at a rapid pace to put Lucknow in command of the chase.

Ad

Pooran was in sensational form yet again, slamming six fours and six sixes in his blazing knock. The left-handed batter struck Simarjeet Singh for a four and two maximums in the third over. The carnage continued from both ends as Lucknow Super Giants raced to 77-1 at the end of the powerplay.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pooran reached his 50 off only 18 balls, slog-sweeping Adam Zampa for a six. His terrific knock ended when he was trapped leg before by SRH skipper Pat Cummins. Marsh also fell to the same bowler. However, Abdul Samad (22* off 18) played a nice cameo to seal an impressive win for LSG.

SRH vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Thakur was superb with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants, picking up four wickets, which included the big ones of Abhishek and Kishan. In the chase, Pooran and Marsh struck belligerent fifties again.

Ad

For SRH, Head top-scored with 47 off 28, while Aniket played a fine cameo. With the ball, skipper Cummins picked up two scalps.

Thakur was named Player of the Match for his excellent bowling effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback