SRH vs LSG: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In a completely one-sided encounter, SRH held LSG to 165-4 after being asked to bowl first. Travis Head (89* off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28) then featured in a sensational stand of 167* as Hyderabad gunned down the total in 9.4 overs.

The first over of SRH's chase bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham went for eight runs, but what followed was absolute carnage. Abhishek took on Yash Thakur in the second over and clubbed four fours. Head then went after Gowtham and clobbered three sixes and a four.

The four and sixes just kept flowing as Head raced to 50 off 16 balls. He got there in the fifth over bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq, which cost Lucknow Super Giants 23 runs. Head struck eight fours and as many sixes, while Abhishek clubbed eight fours and six maximums.

Fittingly, the winning runs came via a six as Abhishek launched a slot ball from Thakur over extra cover.

Badoni, Pooran lift LSG to 165-4

Batting first after winning the toss, LSG recovered from 66-4 to post 165-4 courtesy of an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 99 between Ayush Badoni (55* off 30) and Nicholas Pooran (48* off 26).

Quinton de Kock (2) fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar attempting the pull. He was caught at deep backward square leg by Nitish Kumar Reddy, who pulled off a brilliant rebound catch near the ropes.

Marcus Stoinis (3) fell to another stunning piece of work in the field. He miscued a pull off Bhuvneshwar, and Sanvir Singh took a well-judged catch, diving forward at mid-on.

Krunal Pandya launched Jaydev Unadkat for consecutive sixes in the eighth over, the second of which was the 1000th six in IPL 2024. LSG, though, suffered a major setback as skipper KL Rahul (29 off 33) was dismissed at the halfway stage of the innings. He clipped a good length ball from Pat Cummins to deep backward square leg.

Krunal (24 off 21), who was looking good out in the middle, was run out by a brilliant direct hit from Cummins, attempting at risky single. At 66-4 in the 12th over, Lucknow were in deep trouble.

However, Badoni and Pooran featured in a brilliant rearguard stand. Badoni struck nine fours in his knock, while Pooran hit six fours and a six.

The duo combined to hammer T Natarajan for 15 runs in the 19th over and followed it up with 19 runs in the last over bowled by Cummins - Pooran striking three fours in the last four balls.

SRH vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Bhuvneshwar was outstanding with the ball for SRH, registering figures of 2-12 in his four overs. In the chase, Head and Abhishek struck sensational half-centuries.

For LSG, Badoni scored a good fifty, while Pooran played another solid knock. Head, though, was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding innings of 89* off 30.

