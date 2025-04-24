SRH vs MI (23/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With the win, MI registered their fourth consecutive win in the tournament and jumped to third place in the points table. As for SRH, they suffered their sixth loss in eight matches.

Sent into bat by Mumbai, Hyderabad got off to a horrendous start, losing half their side for 35 inside nine overs. Travis Head perished for a duck, top-edging an away going delivery from Trent Boult, who finished with excellent figures of 4-26.

Ishan Kishan (1) was dismissed in bizarre manner. He tried to flick one down leg off Deepak Chahar and started walking. There was no appeal from the fielding side. Even the umpire initially signaled a wide, but gave it out after seeing the batter walk. Replays, later, confirmed that there was no edge.

Abhishek Sharma (8) also fell to Boult, miscuing a knuckle ball to cover point. Nitish Kumar Reddy's (2) poor run continued as he chipped a length ball from Chahar to the left of mid-on. SRH were five down when Aniket Verma (12) edged a short ball from Hardik Pandya to the keeper.

Following Verma's dismissal it seemed like Hyderabad would struggle to reach 100. Heinrich Klaasen (71 off 44) and Impact Player Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37), however, added 99 for the sixth wicket to lift the batting side. Klaasen launched a brilliant attack, slamming nine fours and two sixes before perishing to Jasprit Bumrah, whipping a full toss to deep backward square.

Manohar's fighting knock ended in unexpected fashion as he was hit wicket off Boult. In the same over, the MI left-arm pacer also knocked over Pat Cummins (1), who missed his attempted scoop. SRH finished on 143-8.

Rohit stars in yet another chase for MI

Chasing 144, MI lost Ryan Rickelton for 11 as he chipped a return catch to Jaydev Unadkat, who completed an excellent one-handed take. Rohit Sharma (70 off 46), however, carried on his impressive form, notching up a dominant half-century. The right-handed batter struck eight fours and three sixes, also completing 12,000 runs in his T20 career in the process.

Rohit added 64 for the second wicket with Will Jacks (22 off 19) and 53 for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (40* off 19). The latter hit the winning runs in the 16th over as Nitish Reddy dropped a catch at deep mid-wicket off Zeeshan Ansari's bowling and conceded a four.

SRH vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Boult excelled with the ball for MI, claiming four wickets to destroy the opposition. Chahar was also outstanding, with 2-12. In the chase, Rohit top-scored with a fluent 70, while Suryakumar smashed a quick-fire 40*.

For SRH, Klaasen scored a valiant 71 off 44, while Manohar chipped in with 43 off 37. With the ball, three bowlers picked up one wicket each.

Boult was named Player of the Match for his excellent spell of 4-26.

