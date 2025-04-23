SRH vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

  • home icon
By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 23, 2025 07:00 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad when the teams met on April 17. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23. SRH are languishing at ninth position in the points table, with only two wins from seven matches. MI have recovered from a poor start and are on an impressive three-match winning streak.

Hyderabad went down to Mumbai by four wickets when the two teams clashed at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17. Bowling first, MI restricted SRH to 162-5 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head failed to convert starts, while Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy's poor campaigns continued. Hyderabad would be concerned about the form of their batting line-up.

Mumbai chased down the target in 18.1 overs. Will Jacks (2-14 & 36 off 26) came up with a good all-round show. Significantly, Rohit Sharma hit form with a blazing half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Suryakumar Yadav has also been in amazing form with the willow, while their bowling has been strengthened with the return of Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Hyderabad and Mumbai have clashed 24 times in the IPL, with MI having a 14-10 lead in the head-to-head battle. SRH will be looking for revenge after suffering a four-wicket defeat at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 24

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Hyderabad and Mumbai have met nine times in the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with the hosts having a slender 5-4 lead. SRH registered a 31-run win when the sides clashed at the venue in March 2024.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians matches

Mumbai have won four of the last five games played against Hyderabad in the IPL. SRH's only triumph came when they got the better of MI by 31 runs in the 2024 edition. Hyderabad posted a mammoth 277-3 and then held Mumbai to 246-5.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games.

  • MI (166/6) beat SRH (162/5) by 4 wickets, April 17, 2025
  • MI (174/3) beat SRH (173/8) by 7 wickets, May 6, 2024
  • SRH (277/3) beat MI (246/5) by 31 runs, March 27, 2024
  • MI (201/2) beat SRH (200/5) by 8 wickets, May 21, 2023
  • MI (192/5) beat SRH (178) by 14 runs, April 18, 2023
About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
