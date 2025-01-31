Star all-rounder ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy and most likely IPL 2025 too:

Australia’s star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury and looks increasingly unlikely for the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year as well. Cricket Australia has issued an official statement and will announce a replacement for him shortly.

The West Australian has been struggling with fitness issues for quite some time, notably during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he couldn't bowl as many overs expected of him. Marsh lost his place to Beau Webster after the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his returns with the bat had also declined, and was not considered for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka. The 32-year-old also played only one Big Bash League game and was rested for the final three games to keep him fresh for the Champions Trophy.

The statement from Cricket Australia said that Marsh's back pain has flared in recent times and ruling him out of the tournament was necessary to extend his international career. The statement said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's Champion's Trophy with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction. The National Selection Panel and Australian men's medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation. His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation. Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan. The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course."

Pat Cummins also remains doubtful for the eight-team event due to an ankle injury sustained during the Test series against India. With Marsh out, the contenders for captaincy are Steve Smith, Travis Head and Josh Inglis.

Mitchell Marsh bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹3.4 crore ahead of IPL 2025

Released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the seam-bowling all-rounder fetched ₹3.4 crore from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Marsh also flew home midway through IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury to recover for the T20 World Cup that year.

He featured only in four matches in IPL 2024, managing 61 runs with a best of 23.

