Star SRH all-rounder's father spotted training in an RCB jersey in the gym amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Nitish Kumar Reddy's father Mutyala Reddy was recently seen wearing a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey during a gym session. Nitish is part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the ongoing IPL 2025. The franchise retained him at ₹6 crore ahead of the mega auction.
A video surfaced on social media, where Mutyala donned an RCB jersey while working out. The videos and pictures of him wearing the Bengaluru team's jersey were widely shared by fans on social media.
Nitish Kumar Reddy has yet to live up to the fans' expectations this season. The talented all-rounder has amassed 152 runs across eight innings at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 113.43.
The Hyderabad-based are languishing at the ninth spot in the IPL 2025 points table. The Pat Cummins-led side have just three wins to their name after nine outings at this juncture.
"I played my cricket based on his style" - When Nitish Kumar Reddy named RCB's Virat Kohli as his idol
During an interview with RevSportz last year, Nitish Kumar Reddy revealed that he idolizes Virat Kohli. He emphasized that he has tried to adopt a similar playing style as the former RCB and Team India captain.
Speaking about his admiration for Kohli, Nitish said:
"My idol, like, cricketing idol is Virat bhai (Virat Kohli). Since childhood, I have watched him and I played my cricket based on his style. When I started playing cricket, I watched him and I admired his gameplay and his attitude. The way he changed Indian cricket. I like everything about him; I like him a lot."
While Hyderabad are languishing at the penultimate position in the standings, Bengaluru are currently placed second, having won seven out of 10 fixtures. Kohli is the leading run-getter for his side this season, chalking 443 runs in 10 outings at an average of 63.28 and a strike rate of 138.87.
