Steve Smith arrives in Dubai to join Delhi Capitals camp ahead of IPL 2021 

Australian batsman Steve Smith has arrived in Dubai to join the Delhi Capitals camp ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. Most of the domestic players in the Delhi Capitals squad have already finished their quarantine in Dubai. They recently began their preparations with a couple of net sessions.

Steve Smith will also have to finish quarantine before starting his training routine for the IPL. The Delhi Capitals franchise shared a post with a couple of snaps on its official Instagram handle on Wednesday to inform its fanbase about the arrival of Steve Smith in Dubai.

The Delhi Capitals captioned it:

"Look who's set foot in the DC camp 🤩 Welcome to 🇦🇪 Smudge, can't wait for you to enthrall all of us "💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @sofiteldubaipalm @steve_smith49

In the first half of IPL 2021, Steve Smith played six matches and scored 104 runs at an average of 26, with 34* being his best score. The former Australian skipper will be looking to improve those numbers if he gets the opportunity to play a couple of games in the UAE leg.

Steve Smith shares the right technique for the pull shot

Recently, in a video on his official YouTube channel, Steve Smith revealed his thought process about how to execute a perfect pull shot. Smith also shared his personal experience playing the shot during the course of his career.

"It's a shot that has got me a lot of runs," Smith said. "I think you can play it to so many different balls. So, a ball that's just short of a length, if you pick the length up well, you can get back and pull it from around your waist or if they bowl you a good bouncer, you can still pull that, so it's quite demoralizing for a fast bowler."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee