"Stick to international cricket" - Fans troll Travis Head as he fails to score big in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head failed to deliver an impactful batting performance in the team's IPL 2025 clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, May 23. The two sides locked horns at a natural venue, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After SRH were invited to bat first by RCB, Head scored 17 runs off 10 deliveries before departing in the fifth over. The swashbuckling batter perished to pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar while trying to go for a big shot.

He was caught by Romario Shepherd at mid-off. The southpaw has had an underwhelming season this year, amassing 298 runs across 11 innings at an average of 27.09 and a strike rate of 156.86.

Head has struggled for consistency in IPL 2025 and has just two fifty-plus scores to his name. Several fans trolled the dangerous batter as he threw his wicket away early once again.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Stick to international cricket Travis Head," wrote a fan.

"Head became headache to SRH this season," commented a fan.

"Travis Head should have stayed for a few more overs after that wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Played a loose shot to throw away his wicket," remarked a fan.'

"Travis Head seemed to be in love batting with Abhishek Sharma as partner, he gave a catch to Shepherd soon Abhishek Sharma got out on Bhuvi bowling," joked a fan.

"Travis head is so irresponsible, careless shot," commented another.

It is worth mentioning that Head missed SRH's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, May 19. He missed the contest after testing positive for COVID-19.

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fell in quick succession after impressive partnership

Abhishek Sharma and Head helped SRH get off to a brisk start with the bat, forming a 54-run partnership off 25 deliveries. However, both batters lost their wickets in quick succession.

Lungi Ngidi drew first blood for RCB, getting rid of Abhishek on the final ball of the fourth over. He was the aggressor in the stand with Head, scoring 34 runs from 17 balls with the help of three sixes and as many fours.

The youngster was dismissed while playing the flick shot. Phil Salt completed a fine catch at deep square leg to end the explosive cameo.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More