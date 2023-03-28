“Still the big dog around town!!” – Scott Styris reacts to MS Dhoni's viral video ahead of IPL 2023

Two-time IPL champion Scott Styris recently expressed his excitement after watching MS Dhoni’s viral video at the Chepauk Stadium during a training session on Monday, March 27.

The development came after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) uploaded a video of the wicketkeeper-batter where Dhoni was welcomed with loud cheers as thousands attended the practice match.

In the clip, the 41-year-old can be seen flaunting his biceps as he walked out to bat into the middle. Sharing the video on Twitter, CSK captioned the post:

“Nayagan meendum varaar… (The hero will return…)”

Styris reshared the video on his Twitter timeline and captioned:

“Still the big dog around town!!”

This is not the first time thousands of fans have gathered to cheer on CSK in a practice match. In 2018, over 10,000 fans flocked to the Chepauk Stadium as the Super Kings returned to the IPL after a two-year-long suspension. The franchise lifted their third IPL trophy that year.

It is worth mentioning that Styris lifted his second IPL trophy with MS Dhoni-led CSK in 2011. He was also part of the IPL 2009-winning team Deccan Chargers.

For the uninitiated, the IPL is returning to the home-and-away format after a three-year gap following the COVID-19 era.

Chennai will play their first home game against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 3. CSK, however, will play their opening game against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 31.

MS Dhoni plans to play his last T20 in Chennai

MS Dhoni has confirmed that he wants to play his last T20 in Chennai after fulfilling his wish to play his last home ODI in his hometown at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Speaking at India Cements' event after lifting the fourth IPL title in 2021, he said:

“I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, we don’t really know.”

CSK squad for IPL 2023

Players bought - Ajinkya Rahane (₹50 lakh), Ben Stokes (₹16.25 crore), Shaik Rasheed (₹20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (₹60 lakh), Sisanda Magala (₹50 lakh), Ajay Mandal (₹20 lakh), and Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh).

Players Retained - MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, and Maheesh Theekshana.

