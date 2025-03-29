"Still in vacation mode" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma is dismissed cheaply in GT vs MI match of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma endured a batting failure in the side's IPL 2025 clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. The veteran batter was dismissed for just eight runs during MI's chase of the 197-run target set by GT.

Sharma's knock kicked off on a promising note, with him hitting Mohammed Siraj for back-to-back fours on the second and third ball of the first over. However, the pacer enjoyed the last laugh, removing the danger man with a peach of a delivery on the fourth ball.

A sharp inswinger from Siraj crashed into the stumps after beating Sharma's defense. The former MI skipper was trolled by some fans on social media for his dismal show.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Rohit Sharma doens't find a place in the mumbai Indians as player, this is the harsh truth and Mumbai Indians camp need to understand this. Mohammad Siraj is not in good form but still good enough to remove Rohit Sharma," wrote a fan.

"Rohit Sharma need to retire from T20 cricket and give his place to some youngster now Enough is enough," commented a fan.

"Other players : Play India on basis of IPL performance. Rohit Sharma : Play IPL on basis of Indian team performance," posted a fan.

"Looks like Rohit Sharma still in vacation mode," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Sharma was dismissed for a four-ball duck in MI's IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai. This was Sharma's 80th dismissal in single digits, the most by any player in the league's history.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton in the powerplay

Mohammed Siraj helped GT get off to a wonderful start with the ball in the run chase. He kicked off the proceedings by getting the better of Rohit Sharma in the first over.

He struck again to send back the other MI opener, Ryan Rickelton, in the fifth over. The southpaw perished while trying to play across the line. The ball took the inside edge of the bat and hit the stumps.

Both MI and GT are searching for their maiden victory this season. It remains to be seen which side gets off the mark on the points table after the run chase.

