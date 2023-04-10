"Stoinis the batter is definitely dispensable" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's selection conundrum heading into IPL 2023 clash against RCB

Aakash Chopra feels the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might have a selection dilemma heading into their IPL 2023 clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the former Indian opener wants Quinton de Kock to replace Marcus Stoinis in their starting XI.

The KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis-led sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10. The Lucknow-based franchise opted to leave out the South African wicketkeeper-batter from their starting XI in their last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) even though he had joined their camp.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Stoinis should make way for de Kock in the Lucknow Super Giants' starting XI, reasoning:

"Lucknow have a dilemma. I feel they should play Quinton de Kock on this ground. He has played for Bangalore. It is a small ground and he plays the big shots. So can Stoinis be left out? I feel he can be left out because Stoinis is not bowling. So if you don't want Stoinis the bowler, Stoinis the batter is definitely dispensable."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player wants LSG to persist with Kyle Mayers, explaining:

"Play Kyle Mayers here. Don't make him sit out as of now because this ground can suit him. The opposition team has only Michael Bracewell, if he plays, as an off-spinner. Otherwise, they don't have any other off-spinner. Wanindu Hasaranga and Karn Sharma might both play because Karn has been so good, but the leg-spinner will not trouble him."

Chopra reckons LSG could even consider batting de Kock and Mayers at the top of the order as the duo formed a successful opening pair for the Durban Super Giants in SA20. He added that KL Rahul could play the stabilizer's role at No. 3 in such a scenario.

"If Mark Wood is available, he straightaway walks into the team" - Aakash Chopra on the possible changes in LSG's bowling lineup

Aakash Chopra feels Mark Wood and Avesh Khan will be back in LSG's bowling lineup if they are fit and available, reasoning:

"If Mark Wood is available, he straightaway walks into the team. If Avesh Khan is available, he also walks into the team. You will need them as well because it will not work out with Jaydev Unadkat's bowling here. Romario Shepherd will also not work here because it is a very small ground."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Wood can come into the XI at Romario Shepherd's expense, saying:

"You will have to assemble your gun fast bowling here - so you will see both Avesh and Wood. You might see Jaydev and Yash Thakur as well, but you need your proper fast bowlers here because there is not that much help for spin. So if Wood is available, Romario Shepherd goes out."

Wood missed LSG's last game against SRH due to a flu infection. Shepherd, who was drafted in as the England speedster's replacement, didn't bowl a single over in that game and was also dismissed for a golden duck.

