Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu on Sunday, May 28, announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rayudu has played 203 IPL matches since his debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 13, 2010. The Guntur-born cricketer will play his 204th IPL match in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ambati Rayudu took to his official Twitter handle to announce that the IPL 2023 final between Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be his last appearance as a player in the cash-rich league.

"2 great teams MI and CSK, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. Hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the IPL. I truly have enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u turn"

Rayudu made a similar decision last year as CSK endured a dismal season in IPL 2022. He had announced his retirement from the IPL with immediate effect, however, he deleted the tweet later.

The 37-year-old was excluded from India's 2019 World Cup squad and called time on his cricket career from all formats. Rayudu reversed his decision taken in haste and made himself available to play for domestic cricket and IPL.

Check out fans' reactions to Ambati Rayudu's latest IPL retirement decision:-

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha ATR @RayuduAmbati 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 Love your sense of humour. And loved your cricket Rayudu gaaru. You have so much to be proud of. twitter.com/RayuduAmbati/s… Love your sense of humour. And loved your cricket Rayudu gaaru. You have so much to be proud of. twitter.com/RayuduAmbati/s…

; @AIH183no



Thank you, Rayudu gaaru! twitter.com/RayuduAmbati/s… ATR @RayuduAmbati 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 Streets will never forget that 2018 season!Thank you, Rayudu gaaru! Streets will never forget that 2018 season! 💛Thank you, Rayudu gaaru! 💛💛 twitter.com/RayuduAmbati/s… https://t.co/MmKTC20vv0

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Thank you Ambati Rayudu for your contribution to Mumbai Indians franchise. This cameo will never be forgotten. Thank you Ambati Rayudu for your contribution to Mumbai Indians franchise. This cameo will never be forgotten. https://t.co/cCooNuoqis

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh 4329 runs in IPL.

5 times IPL Champions.

600+ runs in 2018 IPL season.

So many unforgettable memories.



Ambati Rayudu one of the finest in IPL history. Thank, you Legend for the all amazing memories in IPL. 4329 runs in IPL.5 times IPL Champions.600+ runs in 2018 IPL season.So many unforgettable memories.Ambati Rayudu one of the finest in IPL history. Thank, you Legend for the all amazing memories in IPL. https://t.co/WsTMEfs1G3

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns



Happy retirement Ambati Rayudu, an IPL legend. He won many games for Mumbai Indians with great knocks.Happy retirement Ambati Rayudu, an IPL legend. He won many games for Mumbai Indians with great knocks.Happy retirement Ambati Rayudu, an IPL legend. ❤️ https://t.co/1PY3sWgJ4k

𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ @Itzshreyas07 Forever greatful for 2018 . Thank you Ambati Rayudu. Happy Retirement Forever greatful for 2018 . Thank you Ambati Rayudu. Happy Retirement 💛 https://t.co/FA2ok8JqIW

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation Happy Retirement Bahubali Rayudu You've Done More Than Enough For This Franchise in Just 6 Years . Who Knew This Finished Ambati Rayudu Would Score 602 Runs in IPL 2018 and Make International ComebackHappy Retirement Bahubali RayuduYou've Done More Than Enough For This Franchise in Just 6 Years Who Knew This Finished Ambati Rayudu Would Score 602 Runs in IPL 2018 and Make International Comeback 💛 Happy Retirement Bahubali Rayudu 💛 You've Done More Than Enough For This Franchise in Just 6 Years 💛 . https://t.co/jT4qZhSIda

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Ambati Rayudu will be playing his final IPL game. Hit the winning runs for @ChennaiIPL in 2018. Had a fantastic IPL career. In 2010 he made an instant impact for the Mumbai Indians. Won MI countless games. My favourite innings of Rayudu was in 2012 v RCB at Chinnaswamy & his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ambati Rayudu will be playing his final IPL game. Hit the winning runs for @ChennaiIPL in 2018. Had a fantastic IPL career. In 2010 he made an instant impact for the Mumbai Indians. Won MI countless games. My favourite innings of Rayudu was in 2012 v RCB at Chinnaswamy & his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets My favourite Ambati Rayudu knock would be the one he played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the away leg in 2018. Did something special that afternoon in Uppal stadium. My favourite Ambati Rayudu knock would be the one he played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the away leg in 2018. Did something special that afternoon in Uppal stadium.

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#CricketTwitter ambati Rayudu has once again announced his retirement but this time seems like it will be for good. A gutsy player, who deserved to have played the 2019 WC ambati Rayudu has once again announced his retirement but this time seems like it will be for good. A gutsy player, who deserved to have played the 2019 WC#CricketTwitter

Murphy ❁ @review_retained . Happy retirement Legend ATR @RayuduAmbati 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 Streets won't forget you Rayudu. Happy retirement Legend twitter.com/RayuduAmbati/s… Streets won't forget you Rayudu🔥💛. Happy retirement Legend twitter.com/RayuduAmbati/s… https://t.co/QbZHcMbZgv

; @AIH183no



Watto - retired

Faf - not in CSK

Raina - retired

Rayudu - retiring

MSD - almost retired

Shardul - not in CSK



Feels like we just lifted our 3rd IPL trophy in 2018. Just how fast the night changes Whatever happens tonight, it marks the end of an era for that 2018 CSK squad.Watto - retiredFaf - not in CSKRaina - retiredRayudu - retiringMSD - almost retiredShardul - not in CSKFeels like we just lifted our 3rd IPL trophy in 2018. Just how fast the night changes Whatever happens tonight, it marks the end of an era for that 2018 CSK squad.Watto - retiredFaf - not in CSKRaina - retiredRayudu - retiringMSD - almost retiredShardul - not in CSKFeels like we just lifted our 3rd IPL trophy in 2018. Just how fast the night changes 💔

Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath



10 - Dhoni

8 - Raina

7 - Ashwin, Bravo, Jadeja, Rayudu

6 - Pollard, Rohit

5 - Badrinath, Malinga, H Pandya, Morkel



#IPL2023Final #GTvCSK Players to play most IPL finals (before 2023 final):10 - Dhoni8 - Raina7 - Ashwin, Bravo, Jadeja, Rayudu6 - Pollard, Rohit5 - Badrinath, Malinga, H Pandya, Morkel Players to play most IPL finals (before 2023 final):10 - Dhoni8 - Raina7 - Ashwin, Bravo, Jadeja, Rayudu6 - Pollard, Rohit5 - Badrinath, Malinga, H Pandya, Morkel #IPL2023Final #GTvCSK

A brief look at Ambati Rayudu's numbers in IPL

Ambati Rayudu has scored 4,329 runs in 186 IPL innings at an average of 28.29 and a strike rate of 127.29, including 22 fifties and one century.

The seasoned batter played 114 matches for Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2017 and still remains to be their fourth-highest run-scorer of all time (2,635 runs).

Rayudu moved to CSK in 2018 and that turned out to be his most successful IPL season. He amassed 602 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 149.75 in their title-winning campaign.

The middle-order batter will make his eighth IPL final appearance against GT on Sunday, having won five titles with both MI (2013, 2015 & 2017) and CSK (2018 & 2021).

Poll : 0 votes