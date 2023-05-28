Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu on Sunday, May 28, announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Rayudu has played 203 IPL matches since his debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 13, 2010. The Guntur-born cricketer will play his 204th IPL match in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ambati Rayudu took to his official Twitter handle to announce that the IPL 2023 final between Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be his last appearance as a player in the cash-rich league.
"2 great teams MI and CSK, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. Hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the IPL. I truly have enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u turn"
Rayudu made a similar decision last year as CSK endured a dismal season in IPL 2022. He had announced his retirement from the IPL with immediate effect, however, he deleted the tweet later.
The 37-year-old was excluded from India's 2019 World Cup squad and called time on his cricket career from all formats. Rayudu reversed his decision taken in haste and made himself available to play for domestic cricket and IPL.
Check out fans' reactions to Ambati Rayudu's latest IPL retirement decision:-
A brief look at Ambati Rayudu's numbers in IPL
Ambati Rayudu has scored 4,329 runs in 186 IPL innings at an average of 28.29 and a strike rate of 127.29, including 22 fifties and one century.
The seasoned batter played 114 matches for Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2017 and still remains to be their fourth-highest run-scorer of all time (2,635 runs).
Rayudu moved to CSK in 2018 and that turned out to be his most successful IPL season. He amassed 602 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 149.75 in their title-winning campaign.
The middle-order batter will make his eighth IPL final appearance against GT on Sunday, having won five titles with both MI (2013, 2015 & 2017) and CSK (2018 & 2021).
