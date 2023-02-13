“Such a big moment for women’s cricket” - Smriti Mandhana reacts after being purchased for ₹3.4 crore at WPL Auction 2023 

India's vice-captain and opening batter Smriti Mandhana described the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction as a big moment for women’s cricket. She asserted that there are exciting times ahead.

The stylish 26-year-old batter was the first player to go under the hammer at the WPL 2023 auction in Mumbai. As expected, there was heavy bidding for her. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were involved in an intense tussle. Eventually, Mandhana was sold to RCB for ₹3.4 crore.

Sharing her thoughts after being purchased for a huge sum at the inaugural WPL auction, the left-handed batter told JioCinema and Sports18:

"I think it’s been over last ten years we’ve been watching auctions for men and it was just amazing because I’m always glued to auctions of men whenever they used to happen. It’s such a big moment for women’s cricket too for us to have an auction of this sort.

“I think this is history, firstly the announcement of WPL and then this auction. I think the whole thing is exciting and I’m saying it’s an exciting time ahead.”

Having made her international debut in 2013, Mandhana has gone on to establish herself as one of the biggest names in international cricket. Speaking specifically of her T20I numbers, she has played 112 matches, scoring 2651 runs at an average of 27.32 and a strike rate of 123.13, with 20 half-centuries to her name.

“Really excited to be part of such a big franchise” - Smriti Mandhana on playing for RCB

During the interaction, Mandhana also opened up about the feeling of representing an established franchise like RCB. Stating that she is very excited to be a part of the Bangalore women’s team, the star cricketer commented:

“I think the legacy of RCB is way high because this franchise is existing from past 10 years for men’s IPL and they have built a huge fan base. So, yeah, really excited to be a part of such a big franchise and I hope that we both can together build a great team. I think I’m really excited to be the part of RCB.

“Namaskara Bengaluru”, I think that’s how they say and I'm also excited to be wearing the red color and going out there and trying to get the cup. All the fans keep supporting us and we will try and have a great tournament.”

Apart from Mandhana, RCB also purchased Ellyse Perry (₹1.7 crore), Renuka Singh (₹1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (₹1.9 crore), and Sophie Devine (₹50 lakh).

