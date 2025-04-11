Sunil Narine drops an absolute sitter to give Vijay Shankar a reprieve on 0 in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Sunil Narine dropped an easy catch to give Vijay Shankar another life on his second delivery in the IPL 2025. It came in the clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Friday, April 11. As a result, Shankar survived on the score of a duck, giving his team and their fans a huge sigh of relief after the Super Kings lost openers early.

The incident took place in the fifth over of CSK’s innings. Harshit Rana bowled a length ball on off, and Vijay looked to guide it towards the leg side. The right-hander closed the face of his bat too early and got a leading edge. The ball ballooned towards Narine at mid-off, but the fielder made an absolute mess of it.

CSK lose opener Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway early, manage just 31 in powerplay against KKR in the IPL 2025 match

CSK got off to a poor start after being asked to bat first by KKR in the IPL 2025 match. They lost Rachin Ravindra (4 off 9) and Devon Conway (12 off 11) cheaply as Moeen Ali and Harshit Rana dominated the Super Kings in the powerplay.

The hosts managed just 31 runs in the powerplay. This was the second-lowest powerplay of this season after CSK's own score of 30/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue.

MS Dhoni is leading CSK after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to a knee injury he sustained against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Super Kings have managed just one win in five games. Their only win came against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening game of the season.

As a result, they are lying ninth in the IPL 2025 points table, only ahead of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have two points but a poor net run rate (NRR)

On the other hand, KKR have managed two wins in five games. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by four runs in their last game. They failed to chase down 239 in the contest.

Follow the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More