Sunil Narine to Phil Salt: What is the size test for bats that umpires are doing during IPL 2025 matches?

Umpires have often been spotted size testing players' bats during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. While this appears confusing to viewers, it could well become a norm in the IPL going forward.

What is this size test, and why are umpires using the 'bat gauge' equipment to check the bat size?

BCCI secretary and IPL chairman, Arun Dhumal, recently clarified about the same. He revealed that the board had decided to make this size test mandatory to ensure fair play and a balance between the bat and ball. The league had seen a sudden surge in 200+ scores over the last couple of seasons, and the bat-size test seems to be a step in the right direction.

"Nobody should feel that somebody's got an undue advantage. The BCCI and IPL have always taken all initiatives in this direction so that the fairness of the game is maintained. We have used technology to the maximum to make sure that all decisions can be reviewed so that the games don't get unfairly affected. The idea behind this initiative is to ensure that the spirit of the game is maintained," Dhumal told The Indian Express (via Hindustan Times).

As per the rules, the width of the bat has to be 4.25 inches with a maximum depth of 2.64 inches. The edges cannot exceed 1.56 inches, while the handle must be over 52% of the total length of the bat. All these size mandates need to be followed, and the bat must also pass smoothly through the official equipment.

Batters such as Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Anrich Nortje, Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell, among others, have had their bats checked by umpires already in the ongoing IPL season.

What are the rules for bat checks during IPL 2025 games?

According to IPL rules, the two opening batters will have their bats checked by the fourth umpire before entering the field of play. Additionally, the two on-field officials will check the bat size of every batter that comes on during the game.

The bat check used to happen on the eve of the games earlier. However, some players would return the next day with different bats. As this loophole was identified, a more stringent system has now been put in place in the IPL.

While these routine checks in the IPL do not have any direct penalties as such, the player will have to change the bat if it does not pass smoothly through the 'bat gauge' equipment. Notably, Narine and Nortje had to change their bats during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings game on Tuesday, April 15.

