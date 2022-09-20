Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad for SA20: Full list of players signed by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for South Africa T20 League

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise has managed to assemble a decent squad at the auction on Monday, September 19, ahead of the inaugural edition of the SA20 league, which commences in January 2023.

Before the auction, the Sunrisers signed Aiden Markram and Ottniel Baartman during the draft process. Markram also represents SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL. They went into the auction with R 28.05 million, the highest purse along with Pretoria Capitals. It gave them an added incentive to bid aggressively for star players.

They broke the bank for young South African sensation Tristan Stubbs (R 9.2 million) and signed him after indulging in a high-octane bidding war with MI Cape Town. It eventually proved to be the highest bid at the auction.

Young bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen will once again be associated with his IPL franchise in the South African league as the Sunrisers Eastern Cape signed him for a hefty R 6.10 Million paycheck.

Sisanda Magala (R 5.4 million), known for death bowling prowess on the South African cricket circuit, was recruited to accompany Jansen and Baartman in the pace bowling department. Magala can also wield the long handle and hit lusty blows in the lower order.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape signed a couple of players for their base prices or at a bargain in the accelerated round after spending aggressively earlier. They made the final buy of the day when they bought English player Tom Abell at his base price of R 850 K.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape full squad and players list for SA20 league

Here is the full squad of Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the inaugural season of the SA20 league:

Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell

