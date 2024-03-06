"SunRisers Hyderabad's second name has become change" - Aakash Chopra on SRH having changed their captain and coach for 4th consecutive year

Aakash Chopra has noted that the SunRisers Hyderabad have been trigger-happy in repeatedly changing their captain and coach.

SRH parted ways with Brian Lara, who was their head coach last season, and appointed Daniel Vettori in his place heading into IPL 2024. They recently replaced Aiden Markram with Pat Cummins as their captain for the upcoming edition of the prestigious league.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra observed that Cummins is the latest addition to the list of SRH's captain and coach changes. He said (8:45):

"SunRisers Hyderabad's story is very interesting. They have played with a different coach and a different captain for four consecutive years. 2021 - David Warner and Trevor Bayliss, 2022 - Kane Williamson and Tom Moody, 2023 - Aiden Markram and Brian Lara, 2024 - Pat Cummins and Daniel Vettori."

"Someone said change is the only constant but here SunRisers Hyderabad's second name has become change. They believe a lot in changing everything. So they are trying to move forward with a new captain and coach combination for a fourth consecutive year. Whether it will happen or not, we shall find out," the former India opener added.

The SunRisers Hyderabad won the IPL title in 2016 and finished as the runners-up in 2018. However, they have not reached the playoffs for the last three seasons and will hope to give a better account of themselves this year.

SunRisers Hyderabad's acquisitions at the IPL 2024 auction

SRH bought Pat Cummins for a whopping ₹20.50 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.

SRH released Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein and Adil Rashid ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. They also exchanged Mayank Dagar for Shahbaz Ahmed with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pat Cummins (₹20.50 crore) was the Hyderabad-based franchise's most expensive pick at the auction. They also bought Travis Head (₹6.80 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (₹1.50 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (₹1.60 crore), Akash Singh (₹20 lakh) and Jhathavedh Subramanyan (₹20 lakh).

The IPL 2016 champions might have a tough time while choosing the four overseas players in their playing XI. Apart from Cummins, Head and Hasaranga, they have enticing options in Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips and Fazalhaq Farooqi as part of their overseas contingent.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will SRH qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs? Yes No 0 votes