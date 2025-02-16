Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule IPL 2025: Complete SRH match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Last season runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. This will be a day game and will get underway at 3:30 PM IST.

SRH's second match in IPL 2025 will be against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 27. This will also be a home game. After taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag on March 30, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will meet on April 3 at Eden Gardens in a repeat of the IPL 2024 final. The teams will meet again on May 10 in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in back-to-back matches on April 17 (away) and April 23 (home). Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 13. Their last league match will be against LSG in Lucknow on May 18.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Schedule for IPL 2025 with IST timings

March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 3:30 PM

March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

March 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Vizag, 3:30 PM

April 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai, 7:30 PM

May 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow, 7:30 PM

SRH's big IPL 2025 auction buys

SRH had retained Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Kumar Reddy ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. At the auction, Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 crore), Mohammad Shami (₹10 crore) and Harshal Patel (₹8 crore) were their top three buys.

SRH squad for IPL 2025

Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahal, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

