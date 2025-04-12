SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of SRH and PBKS's last match in IPL 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the game on Saturday, April 12.

The two teams have locked horns 23 times in the IPL, with Hyderabad leading Punjab 16-7 in head-to-head battles. In their last meeting, SRH beat PBKS by four wickets in match 69 of IPL 2024.

Batting first, Punjab put up 214/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh looked brilliant, smashing 46 (27) and 71 (45), respectively. The duo put on a 97-run stand for the opening wicket. Rilee Rossouw made the most of the opening partnership with a quickfire 49 off 24 deliveries. Later, Jitesh Sharma stayed unbeaten on 32 off 15 to take his team past 200.

T Natarajan starred with the ball for SRH, returning with figures of 2/33, while skipper Pat Cummins and V Viyaskanth bagged one wicket each.

In response, the Hyderabad-based franchise achieved the target with five balls to spare despite Travis Head perishing for a golden duck. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 66 off 28 balls, including six maximums and five boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen, Rahul Tripathi, and Nitish Reddy also chipped in with scores of 42 (26), 33 (18), and 37 (25), respectively. Meanwhile, Abdul Samad stayed unbeaten on 11 off eight balls to take his team over the line.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel were the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets each. Harpreet Brar and Shashank Singh also bagged one wicket each.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL match

SRH lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their last IPL game at home on April 6.

Invited to bat first, GT managed 152/8 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan chipped in with 18 (16) and 17 (14), respectively. Travis Head departed for eight off five deliveries. Like the top order, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aniket Verma also got starts, scoring 31 (24), 27 (19), and 18 (14), but failed to score big. Skipper Pat Cummins stayed unbeaten on 22 off nine deliveries.

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for Gujarat, finishing with excellent figures of 4/17, while Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, GT managed 153/3 in 16.4 overs. Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 61 off 43 balls, including nine boundaries. Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford smashed 49 (29) and an unbeaten 35 off 16 deliveries, respectively.

Mohammed Shami produced a fighting display with the ball, returning with figures of 2/28 in his four overs. Captain Cummins also scalped one wicket.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL game

PBKS beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs in their last IPL match in Chandigarh on April 8.

Batting first, PBKS put up 219/6 in 20 overs. Opener Priyansh Arya starred with the bat, smashing 103 runs off 42 balls at a stunning strike rate of 245.24, including nine sixes and seven boundaries. He smashed his maiden IPL ton off 39 balls, the fifth fastest century in the T20 league, despite wickets falling at regular intervals. His opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh, perished for a silver duck, while skipper Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, and Glenn Maxwell departed for single-digit scores.

Later, Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen played unbeaten knocks of 52 (36) and 34 (19), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball for CSK, picking up two wickets apiece. Mukesh Choudhary and Noor Ahmad scalped one each.

In response, the Super Kings managed 201/5. Openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra produced a promising partnership, returning with scores of 69 (49) and 36 (23). Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni put up a fight, scoring 42 (27) and 27 (12), respectively, but failed to take the team over the line.

Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, returning with figures of 2/40, while Yash Thakur and Glenn Maxwell bagged one wicket each.

