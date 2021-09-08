"Maine pehle hi bola tha saale" - When Dhoni scolded Suresh Raina and MS' favourite dialogue on the cricket field

Left-handed batter Suresh Raina got candid in a recent interview and gave many insights into his personal life and the kind of relationship he shares with MS Dhoni.

When asked if MS Dhoni has ever scolded him, Suresh Raina said he'd lost count of how many times that happened. Speaking about one of the instances when he got scolded by the CSK skipper, Suresh Raina said:

"Bohot baar hua hoga. Kabhi match khele honge. Catch chuta tha kabhi. Usne bola ki focus rakh, aa sakta hai catch slip mein. Maine pehle hi bola tha saale aane wala hai. Toh hota hai kabhi na kabhi ek keeper jab aapko ek position deta hai, usi ball pe usne socha, usi ball pe aaya."

[Translation: He might have scolded many times. I dropped a catch in the slip in one of the games even though he asked me to be ready just before that.]

MS Dhoni's best dialogue on the cricket field

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina celebrate a wicket

The 34-year-old also revealed the former Indian captain's favourite dialogue on the cricket field.

Suresh Raina said that MS Dhoni keeps saying that a cricket match is not finished until it comes to a close. Dhoni believes one has to fight right till the end with their full belief and never celebrate before the game ends.

"Unka sabse badia dialogue hai ki jab tak khatam nahi ho match, jab tak khatam nahi ho (The match is not over until is it actually finished). So you have to stay there. Aur aapko poora vishwas se khelna hai, poora koshish karna hai ki jab tak match khatam nahi ho jab tak khatam nahi ho (Play with self-belief and put in all the efforts to finish the game)."

"Don't celebrate before ending the game. Toh wo seekh mili ki jab tak race khatam nahi ho, tab tak koi bhi jeet sakta hai (I learnt it from him that until a race comes to a finish, anyone can win it)."

Suresh Raina on MS Dhoni attending phone calls

MS Dhoni is known to be someone who is not easily accessible over the phone. Suresh Raina was asked how it is with him. To this, the Muradnagar-born replied:

"Kabhi kabhi baat hoti hai jab wo free rahte hai. Wo depend karta hai ki kahan wo busy toh nahi hai, bachchon ke saath nahi hai, shoot mein ho ya koi army ka kuch chale. Message toh reply karte hai, kabhi baat hoti hai. Phone toh kabhi utha lete hai."

[Translation: Sometimes, he attends the calls when he is free. He replies to the messages sometimes, picks up the calls the other times.]

Then, Suresh Raina called MS Dhoni on being requested. However, the 40-year-old didn't attend the call.

Watch the full interview here:

