Suresh Raina to partake in Lanka Premier League 2023 player auction

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina had reportedly signed up for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction at a base price of USD 50,000.

The LPL auction is set to take place on June 14, and the fourth edition of the league will be played from June 30 to August 20.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan is the only Indian cricketer to have played in Lanka Premier League, featuring in the Kandy Tuskers squad during the inaugural season in 2020.

Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in September 2022 and was last seen playing in the Legends League Cricket in March this year. One of the most popular and liked members of Indian cricket, the 36-year-old was instrumental in the Super Kings' title runs in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. He was also the vice-captain of CSK and is their leading run-scorer with 4,687 runs in 176 matches.

Raina also captained the Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017, leading them to the top of the points table in their first season. With over 5,500 runs in his overall IPL career, he ranks sixth in the all-time leading run scorers list in league history.

The Southpaw also had an impressive International career, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score a century in all three formats. Raina was also the first Indian to score a T20I century during his knock against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup at the West Indies.

Raina finished his International career with nearly 8,000 runs and played a vital role in India's title runs at the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

All you need to know about LPL 2023

The fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League will have a player auction for the first time in league history as five teams will battle it out for the silverware.

The franchises can directly sign two local and overseas players each in their squad ahead of the auction. Franchises are then allowed to select 14 local players and six overseas players for their respective squads.

Along with Suresh Raina, the league will have over 500 players, including 140 overseas cricketers, go under the hammer during the auction.

Babar Azam, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are the renowned overseas cricketers already pre-signed with each franchise.

The Jaffna Kings have won the title in all three editions played in LPL history.

Complete list of Pre-Selected Players ahead of the LPL 2023 auction:

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne

Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Avishka Fernando

Jaffna Kings: David Miller, Thisara Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mahesh Theekshana

Kandy Falcons: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews

Galle Gladiators: Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

