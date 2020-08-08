Indian cricket team leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a massive announcement on social media today as he announced his relationship with Dhanashree Verma. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star shared photographs of their 'Roka' ceremony with his fans.

"We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony," Yuzvendra Chahal captioned his post.

While all the big names of the cricket world congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal on his engagement, Chennai Super Kings' Twitter account offered a piece of personal advice to the Haryana player.

CSK first congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal and then poked fun at him with a bit of cheeky advice.

"Congratulations guys! Personal advice to Yuzi from the Kings: Surrender to the Queen, otherwise checkmate only," the Chennai Super Kings account tweeted.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings' current squad is often referred to as the 'Daddies Army' because of the seniority of their players. Hence, the fans can say that Yuzvendra Chahal received excellent advice from the seasoned pros.

Yuzvendra Chahal engaged to social media star Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal has made a name for himself with his brilliant bowling performances on the cricket field. He is one of the few bowlers in T20I cricket history to pick up a six-wicket haul in the game's shortest format. Besides, Chahal is also the all-time highest wicket-taker for his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 30-year-old got engaged to Dhanashree Verma, who is a well-known name on social media. Her Instagram bio reveals that she is a doctor, a choreographer, and a YouTuber. She has over 450,000 followers on the photo-sharing site, which highlights her popularity.

Verma is also the founder of an arts and entertainment company titled Dhanashree Verma Company.

We wish Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma all the best for their future!