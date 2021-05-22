Suryakumar Yadav describes Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in one word each

Suryakumar Yadav took to social media on Saturday to interact with his fans and participated in a Q&A session. Three of these fans asked the Mumbaikar to describe India's big three - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma - in one word each.

Yadav, who made his debut under Virat Kohli recently, labeled the Team India skipper 'inspirational'. The 30-year-old has watched the Indian captain from close quarters in the last few years, performing against him in the IPL and with him for the Indian team. The duo also shared an endearing 49-run partnership against England, studded with innumerable flamboyant strokes.

Suryakumar Yadav about Virat Kohli - "Inspiration".

King Kohli inspiration to many the impact he created 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LKSzW2u617 — 👑 (@viratian18184) May 22, 2021

Although he hasn't played with him, Yadav has always spoken highly of MS Dhoni. He simply called the former Indian captain 'legendary', a description that few cricket fans will deny.

Rohit Sharma is not only Yadav's captain at the Mumbai Indians but also someone who has played a huge role in his rise in international cricket. For him, Suryakumar chose the word 'hitman', a coin name associated with Sharma for his unparalleled ball-striking ability.

Suryakumar Yadav names his favorite shot; gives one word each for Pollard and Hardik Pandya

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya

In other questions, Suryakumar Yadav was asked to pinpoint his favorite shot. To this he replied with a broom emoji, hinting toward the sweep-shot.

Yadav was asked to describe his Mumbai Indians teammates Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya with one word each as well. He picked the word 'lord' for the former and 'entertainment' for Pandya.

The Q&A also had some space for some banter as Indian left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel asked a question of his own.

"Mera ball turn jyada hota hai yea inswing jyada hota hai? [Does my ball gets more turn or inswing?]" Patel asked cheekily.

To this, Yadav gave an equally hilarious reply:

"Step out hua tho turn. Jagah pe inswing [It turns when I step out and in-swings when I play standing]."

Suryakumar Yadav scored 173 runs across 7 innings in the first half of IPL 2021. The right-hander is expected to return to action in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka by India's white-ball specialists.