Suryakumar Yadav picks the actor he would like to see playing his role on the big screen

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has picked versatile star Shreyas Talpade as the actor he would like to see playing his role in a film. The aggressive batter described Talpade as an amazing actor and performer.
Incidentally, Talpade played the role of former Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg spinner Pravin Tambe in the latter's biopic titled 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'. Tambe grabbed headlines after making his IPL debut for RR in 2013 at the age of 41.
Suryakumar picked Talpade to play his role on the big screen during his appearance with wife Devisha Shetty on the latest episode of the chat show 'Who's the boss', which is hosted by Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra. Asked who he would like to see playing his role in a movie, the Indian T20I skipper replied:
"In my opinion, Shreyas Talpade. He is an amazing actor when it comes to performing. I think Shreyas Talpade will be amazing."
Devisha, however, differed with the Indian cricketer and opined that she would prefer another versatile actor. She said:
"I would like to see Vicky Kaushal. He’s such a versatile actor. And we’ve not seen him in something like this. Any cricketer for that matter if he can portray the role well."
On who should play her role in the same movie, Devisha commented:
"Someone who has a little bit of a quieter personality is what I would prefer."
Suryakumar then chipped in and added that Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna could make a good pair for the movie. Suryakumar and Devisha met for the first time in 2012 through a mutual friend. They dated for a few years and then tied the knot in July 2016.
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty were recently spotted at Wimbledon 2025
Suryakumar was among the many cricket stars who attended Wimbledon 2025. He was spotted at the tournament along with Devisha on July 9, looking dapper in a suit. Apart from the Indian T20I skipper, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also made their presence felt at Wimbledon 2025.
Suryakumar was last seen in action during IPL 2025, representing Mumbai Indians (MI). Even as MI fell short of lifting the title, the right-handed batter finished as the second-leading run-getter in the tournament. In 16 innings, he scored 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, with the aid of five half-centuries.
