Suryakumar Yadav gives gully cricket vibes while searching for ball amid camera men during RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav gave gully cricket vibes as he searched for the ball during their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 1. MI beat Rajasthan by a massive 100-run margin to move to the top of the table.

During the game, while Rajasthan were batting, the ball went past the boundary and seemed to be lost for a moment. Suryakumar Yadav went in search of the ball amid the camera-men who were stationed outside the advertising hoardings.

The camera men and photographers were also helping find the ball. With everyone searching for the lost ball, it gave off a typical gully cricket vibe during the game.

Watch the incident in a video posted by Star Sports on X (Twitter) below -

This was Mumbai's sixth consecutive win this season as they continued their dominant run to move to 14 points from 11 matches.

Suryakumar Yadav continues solid form with bat for MI in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in stellar form with the bat this season, continued his fine run in the match against RR as well. Batting first, Mumbai posted a massive total of 217/2 from 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav played another vital knock to give them a solid finish to the innings. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 48 off just 23 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 208.7.

He also holds the 'Orange Cap' and is the leading run-scorer this season. The star MI batter has made 475 runs from 11 innings at an average of 67.85 and a strike-rate of 172.72. He has three half-centuries to his name and has played impactful knocks consistently, handling the middle order as a senior player in the side.

Suryakumar's contributions have been instrumental in MI making a solid turnaround to win six games in a row. They have climbed to the top of the table after losing four of their first five matches this season.

