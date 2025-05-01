Suryakumar Yadav loses his bat after he nails a scoop shot for a boundary off Jofra Archer in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Suryakumar Yadav and the scoop shot are synonymous with each other. The right-handed batter puts it on display in almost all of his games. The 34-year-old continued his love affair with the shot, nailing a boundary off Jofra Archer in the 19th over of Mumbai Indians’ innings against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Archer repeated his yorker after managing a dot off the first delivery. Yadav read the bowler’s mindset and beat the short fine leg, executing a scoop shot for a boundary before losing the bat. With the shot, MI reached 200 in the contest.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's scoop shot below:

Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 48 runs off 23 balls with the help of three sixes and four boundaries. He shared an unbeaten 94-run partnership with skipper Hardik Pandya for the third wicket.

MI set a 218-run target for RR in the IPL 2025 match; Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya provide solid finish

A clinical batting display from the top order helped MI post 217/2 against RR in their IPL 2025 contest. Ryan Rickelton top-scored with 61 off 38 balls, comprising three sixes and seven boundaries. His opening partner, Rohit Sharma, also looked brilliant, hitting 53 off 36 deliveries, including nine boundaries. The duo together shared a 116-run partnership for the opening stand.

Meanwhile, captain Hardik Pandya stayed unbeaten on 48 off 23, in an innings laced with one maximum and six boundaries.

RR captain Riyan Parag and Maheesh Theekshana were the two successful bowlers for the Royals, returning with figures of 1/12 and 1/47, respectively.

MI will now look to continue their five-match unbeaten streak as they look to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are third in the points table with six victories in 10 games.

On the other hand, RR are playing another must-win game after managing just three wins in 10 matches. They defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets with 25 balls in hand during their 210-run chase in their previous game at the same venue.

The Riyan Parag-led side would be hopeful of pulling off another chase.

