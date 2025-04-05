Suryakumar Yadav's scoop goes horribly wrong as he perishes for a fighting 67 in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Abdul Samad held his nerve to take an outstanding catch to see the back of Suryakumar Yadav for 67 on Friday. It happened in the IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians. With the right-handed batter effectively on the verge of taking the game away from the Super Giants, the wicket came at the right moment.

The dismissal occurred in the 17th over of the innings bowled by Avesh Khan, who had previously conceded 19 runs off his couple of overs. The Mumbai-born cricketer played the scoop shot and seemed like he wanted to hit the ball behind the wicket. Instead, the ball went to deep backward square leg. Samad covered excellent ground and kept his eyes on the ball to take the catch.

Watch the dismissal of Suryakumar below:

Although the over from Avesh yielded 12 runs for the five-time champions, the wicket of the star batter was a massive plus. The knock was also Suryakumar's first fifty against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history.

Mumbai Indians' wheels come off after Suryakumar Yadav's wicket as they slump to their third defeat

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. (Credits: IPL X)

The wicket of the 34-year-old broke the 66-run stand between him and Tilak Varma, meaning the Mumbai Indians had lost their way following that. With Tilak struggling for timely boundaries, he was retired out before the final over of the run-chase for 25 off 23 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya, who started his innings with a boundary, tried his best to get the required runs. However, the final two overs from Avesh and Shardul Thakur were top-notch. Shardul, who delivered the 19th over, gave away only seven runs, leaving the visiting side to get 22 off the final over. Although Pandya clobbered the first ball of the last over for a maximum, he failed to find the boundary thereafter. The seam-bowling all-rounder had taken a fifer earlier in the night, and it went in vain.

Digvesh Rathi, who took figures of 4-0-21-1, was crowned Player of the Match.

