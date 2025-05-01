Suryakumar Yadav takes sharp catch as Jasprit Bumrah strikes twice in one over in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' batting talisman Suryakumar Yadav took a sharp catch at short mid-wicket region as Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in the IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the clash on Thursday. Shimron Hetymer came in as the Royals were in trouble, but they plummeted further after the right-hander's catch.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings as Hardik Pandya introduced Bumrah for his first. The right-arm speedster had struck first by removing Riyan Parag for a single-figure score with a short-pitched delivery. Meanwhile, Hetmyer played a pull shot, but it went only as far as short mid-wicket. The Mumbai-born cricketer took the catch above his head, and Bumrah was up in celebration.

Even before Pandya brought the Indian ace bowler into the attack, the Royals were deeply in trouble. Deepak Chahar struck in his first over to get the better of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Meanwhile, Trent Boult cleaned up Yashasvi Jaiswal after going for two successive maximums before removing Nitish Rana.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently holding the Orange Cap

Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

Earlier at night, the toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, who put the Mumbai Indians into bat. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton put on a solid stand of 116, hitting half-centuries. Rickelton was the first to fall for 61, while Rohit perished for 53.

However, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya built on their top-order's work with gusto, putting on an unbroken 94-run stand off only 44 balls. The duo walked off with 48 runs each as they played some audacious shots. The total of 217/2 also proved to be the highest in IPL history at the venue. With 475 runs in IPL 2025, Suryakumar is also the Orange Cap holder currently, as he went past B Sai Sudharsan's tally.

Mumbai Indians entered the game on the back of winning five games on the bounce despite starting their campaign with two successive defeats. The Royals, meanwhile, will be out of the playoff race if they lose on Thursday.

